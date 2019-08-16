news, story, article

ABUJA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua/GNA) - Local police have thwarted an attempted jailbreak in the central Nigerian city of Keffi, when inmates went berserk, according to a prisons spokesperson.



The incident at the Keffi Minimum Security Prisons located in the capital of Nasarawa State was a normal agitation in that correctional facility, said Stephen Abene, the spokesman for the prisons.

"As you can see the situation has been brought under control," Abene told reporters.

A detachment of police was deployed to the scene to curtail the situation. The pandemonium at the facility attracted local residents in the town, said Shehu Chindo Yamusa, the traditional leader of Keffi Town.

Local sources said the inmates staged a protest and attempted the jailbreak over alleged poor feeding and unhygienic conditions at the facility.

"Their protest was due to alleged lack of access to proper medical attention and unhygienic conditions. Among others, there is an acute shortage of potable water, overcrowding, and sewage disposal system," said Musa Ilelah, a resident of Keffi.

GNA