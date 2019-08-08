news, story, article

NAIROBI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua/GNA) - The new coach of Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, Steve Polack, from England, arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday ahead of his official unveiling on Thursday.



Polack, 58, will have no time to rest as he takes the Kenyan side to Burundi to face their hosts Aigle Noir in the preliminary round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League, which begins this weekend in Bujumbura.

A former player with RoPS and FC Inter in the Finnish premier division, the Englishman has coached a number of Finnish clubs and was coaching Ghana's Asante Kotoko before the Kenyan champions came calling.

"It is important to have someone who has African football management experience. We had limited time to appoint a new coach and it is lucky he agreed to come," Gor Mahia chief executive Lordvick Aduda explained.

After Turkish coach Hassan Oktay tendered his resignation citing personal problems, Polack will be the third Gor Mahia coach in as many years after fellow Englishmen Dylan Kerr and Oktay.

Gor Mahia will face the Burundi side in an away match on Sunday before hosting the return leg in Nairobi on August 23.

The winner of the two will face the winner between USM Alger of Algeria and Sonidep of Niger.

GNA