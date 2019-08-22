news, story, article

NAIROBI, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - Kenya has beaten Djibouti to secure the African bloc vote that is expected to revitalize campaigns for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

A statement from the ministry of foreign affairs said Nairobi obtained 37 votes against Djibouti's 13 during an election held by the African Union Permanent Representatives Committee (AU PRC) in the Ethiopian Capital, Addis Ababa.

"I wish to thank the AU PRC members for this determination. This endorsement is an affirmation that Kenya has remained true to the decisions and aspirations of the African Union and confirms that it is a safe and dependable pair of hands," said Monica Juma, cabinet secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs.

She said that Kenya would be committed to the pursuit of pan African interests and aspirations once it secured a seat at the premier UN organ during elections that would be held in June 2020.

"Kenya commits to the African brothers and sisters that we shall be a bold voice for Africa and shall steadfastly promote and defend the African positions," said Juma.

The African Union will soon present Kenya to the UN Security Council to participate in elections that could pave way for the East African nation to serve in the non-permanent seat from 2021 to 2022.

Kenya is expected to join Niger and Tunisia that were elected in June to seat at the UN's top decision making organ on peace and security.

"Given Kenya's Foreign Policy which is strongly afro-centric, the elections to the UNSC will give the country the opportunity to build consensus across regional and global matters that affect Africa," said the ministry of foreign affairs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since last year engaged in shuttle diplomacy to lobby for support for Kenya's bid to secure a seat at the UN Security Council.

The Kenyan leader has in the last couple of months met dozens of foreign heads of state and government to request support as Nairobi eyes a seat at the apex UN organ that is expected to boost its credentials as a regional diplomatic hub.

GNA