NAIROBI, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - Kenya Airways said Thursday it would be suspending its flights to Libreville in Gabon and Cotonou in Benin, effective on Oct. 14 as part of cost-cutting measures to enhance efficiency.



Ursula Silling, Kenya Airways chief commercial officer, said passengers traveling to the two destinations, beyond this date, would be rerouted or rebooked through its partner airlines.

"We have made the necessary arrangements to continue serving our customers who had made forward bookings through our existing cooperation with partner airlines to ensure no disruption to their travel," said Silling in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said the decision to suspend flights to Libreville and Cotonou was in line with the airline's strategy to align its network worldwide.

Silling said the national carrier would continue to optimize its network in order to serve its customers better while adapting to the constantly changing market demand.

The move comes barely two months after the airline launched flights to Rome, Italy, and Geneva, Switzerland, in addition to the direct flights to the U.S.

