LAGOS, Oct. 7 (Xinhua/GNA) - At least 9 soldiers have been confirmed killed by gunmen in Zamfara, a troubled state in northwestern Nigeria, an official has said.



Abubakar Dauran, state security assistant, who confirmed this to Xinhua in Gusau, the state capital, said the incident happened on Thursday when a group of gunmen attack a joint security outpost at Sunke village in Anka area of the state.

The attack also left some of the attackers dead, he said, noting that injured troops were admitted in Federal Medical Center, Gusau for proper medical attention.

The attack is the first major security breach since the government initiated dialogue with bandits in the state, Dauran added.

According to him, the attackers were from neighboring Niger state.

Local security sources have also confirmed the killings, saying the bandits that attacked the joint security outpost numbered over 200, riding motorcycles.

Zamfara have witnessed a series of onslaughts by gunmen in recent months.

This is one of the several attacks against Nigerian security forces in the northern part of the country this year.

GNA