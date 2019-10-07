news, story, article

ABUJA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua/GNA) - Six people were abducted by gunmen at a village in northeast Nigeria, located near a border between the west African country and Cameroon, local authorities have confirmed.



The victims were passengers plying a major road in the village of Gurin in Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa on Saturday, said Shuaibu Babas, a local lawmaker.

Babas, a representative of the area at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, told reporters that the incident had brought sadness to the community.

He urged the government to do something about the growing trend of kidnapping, whilst also calling on the security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering to check the development.

According to him, the victims were on their way to check their cattle at a grazing area when the gunmen struck and took them away.

The police are yet to comment on the attack.

GNA