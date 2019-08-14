news, story, article

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua/GNA) - Kenya's premium league champion Gor Mahia's new head coach Steven Polack has tipped the club to bundle out Aigle Noir of Burundi when the two sides meet in the continental Champions League return leg in Nairobi.



The Englishman only had one training session with the team upon his unveiling and was happy to oversee the team draw with the rival away in Bujumbura in Africa's biggest club competition.

"I was very impressed by the players' attitude," said Polack on return to Nairobi.

"The build-up was difficult but the players performed well and I'm happy with the result. I only trained with them once but I'm happy that their response is already showing," added Polack.

The coach said that the away result and the overall performance of the team gave him confidence that his new charges could eliminate the Black Eagles.

"I want to be number one with the club not just in local competitions in Kenya but also on the continental scene. Against Aigle Noir, we had our chances and perhaps one goal should have been scored but a draw away is fair enough away from home. The tie is there for us to take and that is what we are going to do at home," he said.

The two teams will meet in Nairobi on Aug. 25 with the winner on aggregate to face either Algeria's USM Alger or SONIDEP of Niger in the next round. USM Alger won 2-1 in their first leg match against SONIDEP in Niamey on Aug. 10.

GNA