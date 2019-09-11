news, story, article

ABUJA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigerian police on Tuesday confirmed four people were taken away by gunmen while travelling along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in central Nigeria last weekend.



Yakubu Sabo, spokesman for the police in Kaduna, told reporters that a group of armed men in military uniform on Saturday intercepted a bus at Rijana, a village along the central Nigerian highway, and took six passengers into the bush.

After receiving a distressed call, the police patrol teams nearby were quickly mobilized where they engaged the hoodlums and in the process were able to rescue two persons, Sabo said.

The attackers took away the other four, he added.

"Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the criminals," the police's mouthpiece said.

GNA