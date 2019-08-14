news, story, article

LAGOS, Aug. 14 (Xinhua/GNA) - A former police chief in Nigeria has said politicians are responsible for activities of gunmen disturbing the West African country.



Retired police commissioner Abubakar Tsav said in a statement that banditry and most insecurities occurring in the country were created by politicians.

He said most politicians knew exactly who the bandits were and why they were carrying out such activities.

"I want to appeal to our political class to have a change of heart and cooperate with security agencies to reduce criminality in the land," Tsav said.

He said rising corruption and porous borders had also contributed to the ongoing security challenge as most arms were smuggled into the country through the borders.

Tsav also advised the government to embark on massive employment of security personnel as this would mop up most of the unemployed youths from the streets and reduce criminality in the country.

According to him, security agencies, especially the police, lack manpower to handle the incessant security breaches in the country as most of those in the service are currently attached to politicians.

The most populous African country has witnessed a series of robberies, kidnaps and gunmen attacks in recent months.

The government has launched several special operations to curb the development.

GNA