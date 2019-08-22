news, story, article

LAGOS, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - Former Governor of Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub Akinwunmi Ambode is under investigation for suspected fraud, the anti-graft authority, has said.

Ambode, like other former governors, is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution, Tony Orilade, a spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said in a statement reaching Xinhua.

There were reports in the early hours of Tuesday that operatives of the anti-graft agency had raided Ambode's home.

The anti-graft spokesperson said whatever the commission was presently doing with regards to the investigation was in line with its mandate and the rule of Law.

"We remain committed to the war against corruption," Orilade said.

Ambode, a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, left office on May 29 after serving a single four-year term and is believed to be under investigation for alleged corruption.

GNA