FREETOWN, Aug. 8, (Xinhua/GNA) - Over 500 residents have been dislodged in Sierra Leone due to a flood caused by torrential rain, local authorities have said.

The flooding swept over 60 houses in Tombo, a fishing town in the west of the country, with some fishing boats sunken, thereby rendering residents homeless.

The dislodged victims are currently housed in schools, community centers and other makeshift facilities. Local authorities are calling on donor partners to come in and help salvage the situation of the victims.

Some of the affected residents said that they were unable to take out their property, which were all destroyed by the flood.

