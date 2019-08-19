news, story, article

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Ethiopian government has announced it has released 481 suspects who were arrested in connection with deadly unrest in the country's Southern regional state, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported.

FBC reported the temporary federal security force-led command post, which was established to oversee security situation in Southern regional state in the wake of unrest last month, released 481 suspects after it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to implicate them in the unrest. FBC further reported another 903 suspected arrested in the wake of the July unrest are still under custody pending completion of investigation into their possible roles in the unrest.

In July, the Ethiopian army took over security of the country's Southern regional state after days of unrest in parts of the region that left dozens of people dead and more than 900 displaced.

A command post consisting of members of the Ethiopian army and federal police force was subsequently established to stop spreading unrest in parts of Southern regional state.

The takeover of security by the Ethiopian army followed days of deadly unrest in the Southern region's most populous zone, the Sidama Zone.

GNA