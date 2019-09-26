news, story, article

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - Twenty-two doctors from 13 developing countries completed a China-sponsored ultrasound surgery training workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They were granted with the course-completion certificates issued by China's Ministry of Science and Technology after finishing their study in the 2019 International Training Workshop on Ultrasound Therapy for Tumors.

Bandile Masuku, South Africa's Guateng province's Member of the Executive Council for Health, congratulated the doctors for taking part in the training.

He said they were happy that ultrasound enabled doctors to treat tumors without operation. He called for the continued Africa-China cooperation in terms of sharing equipment, knowledge and technology.

"We welcome the Chinese government partnership to share knowledge and how to deal with some of the challenges we face. We require more assistance in equipment and other things we need to save lives. We hope this cooperation will help use improve our service delivery," said Masuku.

The workshop was co-organized by Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing High-tech Incubation Center and South Africa's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital under the sponsorship of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and Technology Communication Center.

During the training, doctors learned basic principles of Focused Ultrasound Surgery and tried a series of ultrasound therapeutic devices with complete and independent Chinese intellectual property rights including Haifu® Focused Ultrasound Tumor Therapeutic System.

"Most patients had large myoma when they went to hospital for examinations, and almost half of them would have to remove their uterus because of no other choices," Said Dr. Tshimane Charles Tshepuwane from South Africa.

He said removal of the uterus imposes great impact on the physical and mental health of the women. Focused Ultrasound Surgery can improve the above-mentioned situation, reducing surgical operations and relieving the tension of lacking medical resources.

"Chongqing Medical University has made the breakthrough in Focused Ultrasound Surgery in the first place," said Xiaoyun Mu, the vice director of Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau.

Since 2012, Chongqing Medical University has organized 7 sessions of International Training Workshop on Ultrasound Therapy for Tumors in China, Egypt, and South Africa.

Mu said the 7 sessions of Workshop had trained 149 doctors from about 40 countries including South Africa, Philippines, Egypt, Spain, India, and Ghana.

The training received wide praise and contributed prominently to the development and dissemination of Focused Ultrasound Surgery.

