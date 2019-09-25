news, story, article

COTONOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua/GNA) - The government of China has provided 200 villages in Benin with equipment for free access to satellite television to reduce digital divide, a report on Benin national television said on Tuesday.



The donation is part of the implementation of the project "satellite television access for 10,000 villages in Africa" designed to bridge the digital divide in African rural areas, the source explained.

"It benefits our village, as people come along to distract themselves and comment on reports broadcasted by satellite TV channels," said Richard Owotan, chief of Vakon village in Ouémé department, in the report.

The project is part of the ten priority programs of cooperation intended to stimulate the cooperation between China and Africa within a three-year period.

GNA