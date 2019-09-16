news, story, article

COTONOU, Sept. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) - Chinese ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao has launched a 15-city Chinese movies' roadshow across Benin as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



"The Chinese movies roadshow will enable Benin people to have better appreciation, not only of the customs and traditions of Chinese people, but also of their dynamism to foster true social and economic development in their country," Peng told a ceremony Sunday evening in Cotonou, Benin's largest city and economic capital.

During the roadshow, which runs through Sept. 29, people in the 15 cities in southern and central Benin will be able to watch Chinese movies for free.

Koffi Attédé, representing Benin minister of tourism, culture and arts at the ceremony, said the roadshow would help strengthen the cultural friendship between people of Benin and China.

"This Chinese movies roadshow across cities in Benin is an eloquent testimony of China to be willing to support countries like Benin and cooperate with them," he said.

