Windhoek, Sept 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Chinese Embassy in Namibia, together with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), handed over 40,000 bags under the Panda Pack Project, at Tobias Hainyeko Primary School in Windhoek on Tuesday.



Inside the donated packs were 105 stationery items.

The project, initiated by the CFPA and Namibia's One Economy Foundation with the support from Namibia's Ministry of Education, donated 10,000 backpacks in 2018.

Speaking at the event, Namibia's Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka said that "learners who used to carry textbooks in plastic bags can now carry them safely in their backpacks, in turn, it will reduce textbook expenditure and realize the learner textbook ratio of 1:1."

Nghipondoka urged the beneficiaries to take great care of the bags and not consider the donation in lighter terms, but view it in a bigger picture of preventing damage to textbooks.

CFPA Vice President Wang Xingzui said the 40,000 packs were set to benefit learners in most of the regions of which the host school was the first recipient.

"The project in Namibia dedicates itself to convey Chinese people's kindness, to encourage people to people connectivity, and to deepen the friendship between the two nations," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said considering that the Day of the Namibian Child would be celebrated on Sept. 28, the donation came at an opportune time.

"I want to emphasize also that these donations came through the Alibaba online public welfare platform. I hope that students can enjoy this gift and continue to study hard and finally realize their dreams one day," he added.

Meanwhile, Zhang hopes that the program will continue and become a milestone in China-Namibia friendship and cooperation.

GNA