OUAGADOUGOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - Burkina Faso and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) signed an agreement to step up security cooperation between the two sides.



The agreement was signed between the country's Security Minister Ousseni Compaore and Jurgen Stock, secretary general of Interpol.

"We have signed today a very important cooperation agreement," said Stock. "It will enable the exchange (of) relevant information on terrorism."

The West African country has experienced a wave of terrorist attacks in recent days, which caused over 500 deaths and the displacement of 280,000 people.

