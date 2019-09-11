news, story, article

COTONOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - Benin is expected to achieve energy independence by 2021 with a capacity of 400 megawatts to satisfy the need of about 300 megawatts in the country, the country's energy minister said here on Tuesday.



"Benin will achieve over 400 megawatts of available energy including 25 percent of renewable energy," Dona Jean-Claude Houssou said about the government action program over the period 2016-2021.

Houssou said the commissioning of Maria Gleta 2 thermal power plant can produce about 129 megawatts to meet half of the country's energy demand.

