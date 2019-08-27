news, story, article

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 27, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU-PSC) has encouraged the governments of Rwanda and Uganda to faithfully honor and fulfill recent peace commitments.

The Council made the statement on Monday following its latest meeting, which also featured a briefing from the Republic of Angola on the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Rwanda and Uganda, in Luanda, Angola.

"The Council welcomed the signing in Luanda, Angola of a Memorandum of Understanding, on August 21, between the Republics of Rwanda and Uganda aimed at improving the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries," an AU-PSC statement issued on Monday read.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame signed the memorandum of understanding during a quadripartite summit in Luanda, Angola, which was also attended by the host Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi.

The Council also commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda "for reaching an amicable settlement of the differences between the two countries and encouraged them to faithfully honor and fulfill all the commitments made in the signed memorandum of understanding."

It also commended "the facilitation efforts" by President Joao Lourenco of Angola, as well as President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The 55-member pan African bloc's Peace and Security Council also commended President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Congo-Brazzaville for his contribution to the latest peace and cooperation accord in his capacity as Chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Rwanda and Uganda, before signing the latest accord, had in recent years experienced a frosty relation as the two neighboring countries blamed each other for different issues including people's safety, spying, border issues, groups that are hostile to the Rwandan government.

Signing the agreement brokered by Angola, the two leaders also stressed commitment to refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party or neighboring countries and also eliminate all factors that may create such perception, as well as enhancing, training, and infiltration of destabilizing forces.

In March this year, Rwandan Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera "strongly" advised Rwandan people not to travel to Uganda due to "ongoing arrests, harassment, torture, incarceration without consular access and deportation etc."

The legal instruments seal the understanding reached between the two central African countries and is expected to help overcome the tension that has characterized their relations.

Also on Wednesday, Uganda and Rwanda communications regulators also held talks after the two countries leaders' signed the pact on cessation of hostilities. Frank Tumwebaze, Uganda's minister of information communication technology and national guidance, revealed on Friday that Uganda Communications Commission and its Rwandan counterpart are in touch.

"The point of contention is that no publication on either side should propagate hostilities," Tumwebaze said in a twitter post, noting that the talks are in the Angolan spirit.

GNA