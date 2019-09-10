news, story, article

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua/GNA) - African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday strongly condemned two recent attacks in Burkina Faso that left at least 29 people dead.



"The chairperson strongly condemns two separate attacks that occurred in northern Burkina Faso, killing more than 29 people," the 55-member pan-African bloc said in a statement.

At least 29 people were killed in Burkina Faso's troubled north after a food convoy and a transport truck were attacked.

Faki expressed "deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Burkina Faso, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

"These attacks are the latest illustration of the seriousness of the terrorism threat in the Sahel, as well as of the urgency of a more sustained international action in support of the efforts of the countries of the region, particularly through the G5 Sahel Joint Force," the statement said, a reference to Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

"The African Union will also continue its advocacy efforts to sensitize the international community on the urgent need of an international engagement that is commensurate with the threat confronting the countries of the region," it said.

Burkina Faso has been struggling with an armed conflict since 2015.

Last month, at least 24 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on a military base in Burkina Faso.

GNA