ABUJA, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - At least 9 people have been killed in an attack suspected to have been carried out by terror group Boko Haram in a village in Nigeria's northeast region.



Military sources who confirmed the attack said it occurred late Wednesday in Aljilati Ngomari village near Maiduguri, the capital of the northern state of Borno, and stronghold of the outlawed group.

Four of the victims were killed with bow and arrows while five others were hacked to death with machetes, a military source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

Lukman Rufai, a leader of the government-backed militia group, the Civilian Joint Task Force, said bodies of the victims were, thereafter, dumped in a nearby bush.

"Such silent killing tactics of using the bow and arrows, as well as machetes or knives, were likely deployed by the militants to prevent the people in the community from knowing what was happening at the time of the attack," said Rufai.

Bodies of the victims were brought back to the village early Thursday, set for burial, he said.

The northeast region of the most populous African country has been destabilized for over a decade by Boko Haram, which kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

GNA