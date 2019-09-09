news, story, article

ABUJA, Sept. 9 (Xinhua/GNA) - The police in Nigeria's southern state of Ebonyi on Monday said an investigation has been launched into the killing of at least eight people in two communities at the weekend.



The attackers also burned at least six houses and killed a herd of goats in the violence which went on for hours on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Loveth Odah said four among the dead victims in the attacks were beheaded by the unknown assailants who wreaked havoc in the Ukwagba and Mgbo communities of Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

Odah said the identities of the attackers were unknown.

However, locals suspected that the attack was done by hirelings loyal to some local politicians.

State governor Dave Umahi has summoned a security meeting to address the situation.

GNA