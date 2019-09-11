news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - The three African members on the UN Security Council as well as the African Union (AU) on Tuesday asked for the lifting of all international sanctions on Sudan following the formation of a civilian-led transitional government in the crisis-stricken country.



In a press statement read out by Cote d'Ivoire's UN ambassador Leon Kacou Adom, the three countries - Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa - as well as the AU urged "all states concerned to lift all sanctions against Sudan, including withdrawing it from the list of countries supporting terrorism".

The statement noted that the Peace and Security Council of the AU had decided to lift the three-month-long sanctions it imposed on Sudan, following the recent positive developments in the country.

"We urge the new government of Sudan to observe and implement faithfully the provisions of the roadmap as agreed, and ultimately hold free, fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections in order to create the conditions for a peaceful transition that will ensure lasting peace and stability in Sudan," read the statement.

"We are convinced that peacebuilding in Sudan is dependent on economic and social development in line with its national priorities, and we, therefore, urge the international community, including development partners, to support the new Sudanese government in creating an enabling environment for a peaceful transition, as well as the implementation of its ambitious program of economic and social development."

Sudan plunged into political chaos after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in a coup in April 2019 following months of street protests. A civilian-led transitional government was formed on Thursday.

GNA