news, story, article

LAGOS, Sept. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) - Africa's leading e-commerce platform Jumia said Wednesday that it planned to host its maiden World Tourism Day event to raise awareness on the importance of tourism in Nigeria.



The event, which is scheduled to be held in Lagos, will address the growing relevance of tourism and its potential to create thousands of jobs, Omolara Adagunodo, head of Jumia's Travel, said in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub.

The United Nations set aside September 27 each year as World Tourism Day to foster awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism.

"This year's theme: 'Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All,' highlights the relevance the tourism sector plays in creating more and better jobs for millions of people everywhere," she said.

"The theme could not have come at a better time when one out of 20 jobs is from the travel and tourism sector," Adagunodo said.

According to her, the World Tourism Day event in Lagos is another forum for stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the hospitality sector, and proffer pragmatic solutions.

GNA