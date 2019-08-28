news, story, article

LAGOS, Aug. 28 (Xinhua/GNA) - One hundred and fifty-three Nigerians returned home from Libya on Wednesday, after having been stranded in the north African country en route to Europe, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.



The returnees, who comprised 137 adults and 16 children, were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Nigerian government, and the European Union (EU).

Head of NEMA Mustapha Maihajja told reporters in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub that the Nigerians arrived in the cargo wing of the Lagos international airport at about 3:45 a.m. local time.

In July 2018, NEMA announced that it received a batch of 160 assisted voluntary returnees from Libya who were stranded in failed attempts to reach different European countries.

GNA