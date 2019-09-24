news, story, article

LAGOS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua/GNA) - At least 13 persons have been kidnapped in two villages along a highway in central north Nigeria between Saturday and Monday by gunmen, a competent security source told Xinhua on Monday.



Seven persons were abducted on Saturday at Begiwa village and six persons on Monday at Dutse village, the source said, adding that both villages were in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The source who craved for anonymity said heavily armed men invaded the two communities along the highway connecting the capital city of Abuja and Kaduna, shot sporadically and took away their victims to unknown destinations.

The victims, according to the source, are still with their abductors and no ransom had been placed on them for their release.

Meanwhile, the police in Kaduna did not confirm the incidences as of the time of filing this report as there was no response to a call put to the police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo.

GNA